City of Milwaukee offices close at noon Thursday due to storm

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Due to the impending winter storm, Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced a Severe Weather Emergency would take effect at noon on Thursday.

Up to 8 inches of snow is possible in parts of southeast Wisconsin. Snow moves in around 9 a.m. but most of the snow will fall in the afternoon.

To keep city employees safe, Mayor Johnson said offices will be open like normal Thursday morning but will close at noon.

Today, city offices will be open as usual this morning but will close at noon due to the weather. Everyone stay safe in the coming weather ❄️https://t.co/pMeNzDqO1W — Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorOfMKE) February 16, 2023

The news comes as many other businesses, and most schools, close for the day. The City of Milwaukee Health Department said its clinics will be closed Thursday as well.

To check if your work or school is closed, head to the TMJ4 Closings page.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @MayorOfMKE has declared a Severe Weather Emergency for City of MKE that will become effective at NOON on Feb. 16, 2023. City operations will be open until noon, at which time all City depts. & buildings will be closed for non-essential departmental operations. pic.twitter.com/38Qdql6Zfg — City of Milwaukee Dept. of Employee Relations (@cityofmkeDER) February 16, 2023

