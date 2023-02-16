Watch Now
City of Milwaukee offices close at noon Thursday due to storm

Up to 8 inches of snow is possible in parts of southeast Wisconsin
Charlie Johnson/Wisconsin Express
Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 10:14:57-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Due to the impending winter storm, Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced a Severe Weather Emergency would take effect at noon on Thursday.

Up to 8 inches of snow is possible in parts of southeast Wisconsin. Snow moves in around 9 a.m. but most of the snow will fall in the afternoon.

To keep city employees safe, Mayor Johnson said offices will be open like normal Thursday morning but will close at noon.

The news comes as many other businesses, and most schools, close for the day. The City of Milwaukee Health Department said its clinics will be closed Thursday as well.

To check if your work or school is closed, head to the TMJ4 Closings page.

