City of Milwaukee now accepting applications for Alert Neighbor Program

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Alert Neighbor Program is now accepting applications through Dec. 11.

The Alert Neighbor Program aims to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods' safety. The approach is a block-by-block approach that requires collaboration between city officials, residents, and other partners.

Each resident has to contribute $20, and eight households is the minimum amount of households to apply.

Funding for items such as lighting, cameras, and signage to neighborhoods will be covered by the program to ensure the program's usage.

Neighborhoods will be selected based on factors.

