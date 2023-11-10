Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Milwaukee now accepting applications for Alert Neighbor Program

Milwaukee's Alert Neighbor Program is accepting applications through Dec. 11. The Alert Neighbor Program aims to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods' safety.
Megan Lee reports.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 15:53:40-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Alert Neighbor Program is now accepting applications through Dec. 11.

The Alert Neighbor Program aims to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods' safety. The approach is a block-by-block approach that requires collaboration between city officials, residents, and other partners.

Each resident has to contribute $20, and eight households is the minimum amount of households to apply.

Funding for items such as lighting, cameras, and signage to neighborhoods will be covered by the program to ensure the program's usage.

Neighborhoods will be selected based on factors.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device