City of Milwaukee no longer collecting Christmas trees

MILWAUKEE — Many may have just put their Christmas Tree up, but they’ll already want to start thinking about what they’re going to do when they take it down. The City of Milwaukee is holding a special meeting Monday, Dec. 11 to discuss a new Department of Public Works policy.

DPW Crews will no longer collect cut Christmas trees along the collection routes, according to the release from Ald. Bob Bauman.

The Common Council was sent a memo that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent to DPW, saying DNR “recently revisited its longstanding interpretation that previously deemed Christmas trees as a household decoration. Instead, the DNR has clarified that it now considers holiday trees to be yard waste and thus subject to the State’s yard waste landfill ban.”

Milwaukee residents will now be required to drop off cut Christmas trees at the City’s drop off centers, “or make other arrangements.”

“This (change) is going to be creating a huge problem for the City, as streets, alleys and vacant lots will be littered with thousands of discarded trees for months,” Bauman said in a statement.

