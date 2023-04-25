City of Milwaukee launches new parking permit options

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee made changes to its parking permit system, including more flexibility for the length of time being purchased and more opportunities to buy permits.

The city recently launched its rolling night parking permit. There is now an option to purchase monthly, weekly, and daily parking permits. Before, customers were only able to purchase an annual or four-month (trimester) permit. After purchase, the permit was only applicable for the remainder of the trimester or annual permit period.

The new rolling permits provide a more flexible option rather than set dates. The city says, for example, if you purchase an annual permit you can now have the option to renew 365 days from the date of purchase rather than the end of the year.

The monthly, weekly, and daily permits are now available for prices of $10, $5, and $1.

Parking permits can be purchased on the city's website or at in-person kiosks in all Milwaukee Police District Stations and at all Milwaukee Violations Bureau locations.

Push notifications will be sent via email to alert users before their permit expires.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip