City of Milwaukee introduces monthly, weekly, daily parking permits

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee announced new improvements to the parking permit system on Thursday, including new permit purchase options.

A news release from the city says residents will now be able to purchase monthly, weekly, and daily parking permits. That's compared to the current options which are a four-month or an annual permit.

The city is calling the new options "rolling permits," and said they provide more flexibility than set dates. The city gave an example, saying, "a person purchasing an annual permit will now have the option to renew 365 days from the date of purchase rather than the end of the current year."

The new monthly permit is $10, the weekly permit is $5, and the daily permit is $1.

You can purchase a permit online hereor in person at kiosks in all Milwaukee Police District stations. There are also kiosks at all Milwaukee Violations Bureau locations, at City Hall, and at the Zeidler Municipal Building.

Also new, the city will send push notifications to alert users before their permit expires.

