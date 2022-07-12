City of Milwaukee 4th of July fireworks rescheduled for Aug. 2

The City of Milwaukee has rescheduled the 4th of July fireworks show in the parks for Aug. 2, almost a month after they were supposed to be held but had to be canceled to due the weather.

The fireworks will begin on Aug. 2 at 9:15 p.m. at the same parks the fireworks were originally scheduled for:

Alcott Park

Gordon Park (Due to ongoing construction along N. Humboldt Blvd., parking will be available at Riverside High School’s parking lot for the evening fireworks display.

Humboldt Park

Jackson Park

Lake Park

Lincoln Park

Mitchell Park

Noyes Park

Washington Park

Wilson Park

National Night Out is also on Aug. 2 but the city says that will not interfere with the fireworks displays.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip