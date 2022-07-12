Watch Now
City of Milwaukee 4th of July fireworks rescheduled for Aug. 2

Milwaukee's 4th of July celebrations are returning this summer!
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 13:38:56-04

The City of Milwaukee has rescheduled the 4th of July fireworks show in the parks for Aug. 2, almost a month after they were supposed to be held but had to be canceled to due the weather.

The fireworks will begin on Aug. 2 at 9:15 p.m. at the same parks the fireworks were originally scheduled for:

  • Alcott Park
  • Gordon Park (Due to ongoing construction along N. Humboldt Blvd., parking will be available at Riverside High School’s parking lot for the evening fireworks display.
  • Humboldt Park
  • Jackson Park
  • Lake Park
  • Lincoln Park
  • Mitchell Park
  • Noyes Park
  • Washington Park
  • Wilson Park

National Night Out is also on Aug. 2 but the city says that will not interfere with the fireworks displays.

