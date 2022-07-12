City of Milwaukee 4th of July fireworks rescheduled for Aug. 2

The City of Milwaukee has rescheduled the 4th of July fireworks show in the parks for Aug. 2, almost a month after they were supposed to be held but had to be canceled to due the weather.
The fireworks will begin on Aug. 2 at 9:15 p.m. at the same parks the fireworks were originally scheduled for:
- Alcott Park
- Gordon Park (Due to ongoing construction along N. Humboldt Blvd., parking will be available at Riverside High School’s parking lot for the evening fireworks display.
- Humboldt Park
- Jackson Park
- Lake Park
- Lincoln Park
- Mitchell Park
- Noyes Park
- Washington Park
- Wilson Park
National Night Out is also on Aug. 2 but the city says that will not interfere with the fireworks displays.