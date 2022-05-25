City looking for public input on future of Downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee leaders want your input on plans for the next 2 decades of the city’s downtown. They will be hosting a series of in person and virtual meetings, asking the public to take part in “Connecting MKE - Downtown Plan 2040.”

The plan follows up on a similar one from 2010 called “Building on Momentum.” That plan centered around the West Wisconsin Avenue area which has included projects like the 3rd Street Market Hall, The Milwaukee Symphony, and even looked forward to projects like the Milwaukee Streetcar and Deer District.

Developer of 3rd Street Market Hall, Omar Shaikh says successful projects in Downtown are important for a vibrant city including the former Grand Avenue Mall. “It’s exciting to see a part of the city that was, I would say, stagnant for about 20 years to come back to life” says Shaikh.

Connecting MKE- Downtown Plan 2040 is a collaboration between Milwaukee’s Department of City Development and Milwaukee Downtown Business District #21. It consists of a community council made up of residents and downtown workers.

Council Member Emerald Mills says minorities are often underrepresented, and having her voice at the table is important.

“I think it is so important to be a part of where you live, where you work, where you play, to have your voice heard to have your ideas heard,” Mills says.

Connecting MKE will hold a community open house meeting Wednesday, May 25th from 3-7 p.m. at the 3rd Street Market Hall.

