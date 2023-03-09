City leaders, outreach groups announce Milwaukee Police's Violent Crime Plan

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders will share the police department's violent crime plan on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. Watch the TMJ4 livestream of the announcement below or click here.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffery Norman, Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton, along with the leaders of Sojourner Family Peace Center and Paradigm Shyft, will unveil MPD's violent crime plan. This comes just under two months after the city's release of last year's crime numbers.

While overall serious crime was down by a combined 15 percent for all of 2022, year-to-date we're down 20 percent. That includes rape, robbery and burglary, among others. According to MPD statistics, as of Tuesday, homicides in 2023 are down 31 percent, with 24 so far this year, compared of 35 in the first 3 months of 2022.

Thursday's remarks are expected to begin at 10:45 a.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip