City launches program to renovate 150 vacant homes across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — For years, vacancies grew as families moved away from the large, stately homes that line the streets of Lindsay Heights.

"I used to feel sad and stuff," said Mary Jackson, who lives near Locust Street in the Heights. "It's just like, look at all these beautiful homes. And then you got these two homes that's broke down and nobody staying in there."

On Wednesday, the City formally kicked off Homes MKE, a program to renovate up to 150 vacant homes throughout the city, including a property two doors down from Jackson's home.

City leaders, developers, and residents of the neighborhood met outside the home to mark the launch of the program, which is backed by ARPA funds.

"It will literally be brand new for owner-occupants, a beacon of hope in the neighborhood, rather than a symbol of blight," said Ald. Robert Bauman, a leading advocate for the project.

Homes MKE, under the Department of City Development, is working with 15 local developers to renovate city-owned, tax-foreclosed homes to offer affordable options for owner-occupants.

Most of the homes are located in the 6th, 7th, and 15th Districts.

Kelton Buford of T.A.S. Solutions will be renovating 10 of the homes, including the inaugural flip in Lindsay Heights.

"Our plan is to tailor these homes to all owner-occupants," said Buford. "This is such an exciting time for the City of Milwaukee. This is exactly what our city needs. Affordable homes in the community, which will add significant value to the neighborhood."

Work will start on many of the homes this summer, according to the City.

"Ownership means that people can have pride and building up the city, and have it looking really well," said Terry Spears, who grew up nearby and came out to support the project.

Mark Jackson said she'll enjoy watching the renovation and hope she'll own her own home someday in the area.

"I just love to see how people making it to become brand new," said Jackson. "That'd be very great."

Information for people interested in living in rehabbed homes is available on the City's website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip