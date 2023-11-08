City IG calls for removal of Tearman Spencer & Deputy City Attorney over payment violations

MILWAUKEE — The City Attorney's Office is under scrutiny on multiple fronts following investigations from the city and state level, calling for the removal of Tearman Spencer and one of his deputy city attorneys.

After nearly a year and a half investigation, the Milwaukee Office of the Inspector General (IG) published a report on Wednesday accusing a deputy city attorney of collecting his city salary while working for his private law firm.

Odalo Ohiku was appointed to the City Attorney's Office in October 2020. Part of that obligation means he had to reassign clients at his private law firm to other attorneys, but it is unclear if he ever did so.

During his time as Deputy City Attorney, Ohiku made more than half a dozen appearances in court for his private practice during regular city work hours.

The IG alleges Ohiku worked 11 days for his private firm while collecting nearly $5,800 from the city for his role as Deputy City Attorney. The IG reports show Ohiku was in Milwaukee, Waukesha, or Winnebago County Circuit Courts as counsel for cases associated with his private practice during these times. The report also says City Attorney Spencer certified the time Ohiku worked privately as city worked time.

Due to these allegations, the IG is recommending the Milwaukee Common Council remove both Ohiku and Spencer from their positions and prevent them from working for the city again.

These violations will also be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office to determine if charges need to be filed.

The Journal Sentinel is also reporting a state investigator found probable cause that Spencer violated state labor law by forcing a female attorney out of his office after she reported that he had touched her inappropriately. If the woman and the city don't settle, her complaint could go before a state administrative law judge next April, a few weeks after the election.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip