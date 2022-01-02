City cleaning up Milwaukee streets after first big snow of winter

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's cleaning up the streets after its first big snow of the year.

"It's definitely nice to have it cleared up, because then I can drive safely and not feel like I'm going to hit the brakes and slide right into a tree," said Gus Wilson, an east side resident out blowing snow.

"I was clearing the road and driveways for some neighbors. At least a couple of my neighbors down the road," he said.

From Saturday night, about four to five inches coated the city.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works ran more than 100 salt trucks with plows overnight.

According to spokesperson Brian DeNeve, the city had nearly cleared all main roads by early Sunday morning.

The trucks are now working on clearing side streets, like the snowy roads in Wilson's East Side neighborhood.

He lives right across the street from the Voells, who were also shoveling their driveway and sidewalks.

"It's our first year on the block," said Barb Voell. "We used to live on Downer and they [plows] got there right away. So hopefully soon, but it's not that bad."

Nothing Milwaukeeans haven't experienced before.

And for the Voell kids — Lola and Hugo — it's snow angel and hot cocoa conditions.

"Make sure to wear your snow pants and all the gear, it may get kind of cold," said Lola Voell.

Sound advice from a child on a cold winter day.

Dogs hanging out with their owners at Roverwest Dog Park found joy in the snow, too.

"I think dogs are having a lot more fun than we are," said Catie Duesterbeck, at the park with eight-month old Nova. "I think if i let her, she'd stay here all day. just running circles."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip