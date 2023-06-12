City alders signal trouble when it comes to making a deal on shared revenue bill

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's mayor and the Milwaukee County executive want to bring the state's shared revenue bill to the finish line, even if that means limiting the city and county's initiatives with the strings attached to the bill by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

But, at least seven city alders disagree. That could signal trouble when it comes to making a deal.

