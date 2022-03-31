Citizens nearly split on approval of Biden's handling of Ukraine: Marquette Law School poll

WISCONSIN — A new Marquette University Law School poll revealed that the public is split almost 50/50 in its approval of President Joe Biden's handling of the situation in Ukraine.

The poll released Thursday shows 48% of adults approve of the way Biden has handled the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while 51% say they disapprove. The school also polled Biden's overall approval rating, which hasn't changed since last polled in January. 44% of adults approve of Biden's job performance, while 51% disapprove.

When looking at each political party, 81% of Republicans say they disapprove of how Biden has handled the Ukraine invasion, and 18% approve. On the other side of the aisle, 83% of Democrats approve of how Biden handled the invasion, while 14% disapproved, according to the poll.

Handling of Russian invasion of Ukraine, by party



Party ID Approve Disapprove Republican 18 81 Independent 41 58 Democrat 83 14

The numbers are pretty similar for Biden's overall approval. 92% of Republicans are not in favor of how Biden has handled the presidency, and 86% of Democrats approve of his performance.

Marquette's law school also polled possible 2024 matchups, including Biden vs former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In all of those instances, the poll shows Biden winning. But, not by a lot.

In a Biden vs Trump matchup, the poll shows Biden with 41% of voters' support while Trump has 37%.

If Biden were to face Pence, Biden has 37% of the public's support and Pence has 33%, according to the poll.

Finally, Marquette Law School's poll shows if DeSantis ran against Biden, he would have 33% of the votes, while Biden would have about 38%.

Recognition and favorability ratings of potential 2024 presidential candidates



Name Able to rate Net favorability Favorable Unfavorable Joe Biden 97 -9 44 53 Donald Trump 97 -25 36 61 Mike Pence 84 -22 31 53 Ron DeSantis 61 -11 25 36

Various topics have been on people's minds lately in regards to the government and politics, including gas prices and the coronavirus pandemic. So, Marquette Law School asked survey participants about those issues.

In regard to gasoline, the law school asked people if they think the president can do a lot about the price of gas, or if it's out of the president's control. Overall, 51% of the people surveyed said the president can do a lot about the cost of gas. 34% said the price is out of a president's control.

Is the price of gasoline something a president can do a lot about, or is that beyond any president’s control?, March 2022



Party ID Can do a lot Beyond president’s control Don’t know Republican 81 8 11 Independent 53 32 15 Democrat 22 58 21

When polling the public about the COVID-19 pandemic, Marquette Law School asked if people think the number of cases in the state is a serious problem. Overall, only 34% said yes. According to the poll results, that is the lowest value the survey has seen since September.

You can read the full poll results online here.

