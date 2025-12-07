Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cinnabon worker fired after video goes viral of her making racist comments to customers

The incident took place at the Cinnabon at Bay Park Square in Ashwaubenon
Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's MKE airport
Posted
and last updated

ASHWAUBENON — A Cinnabon employee at Bay Park Square shopping mall in Ashwaubenon was "immediately terminated by the franchise owner" after a video went viral showing her making racist comments towards customers.

That's according to a comment underneath the video posted by the official Cinnabon TikTok account.

"Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves," the comment from the official Cinnabon TikTok account continued.

As of Sunday afternoon, the video has racked up more than 86,000 views on TikTok.

In the video, the Cinnabon employee can be heard saying, "I am racist and I'll say that to the whole entire world." The video also contains other racist comments and offensive language.

According to a GoFundMe setup by Sabrina Osman to help cover legal fees surrounding this incident, the victims of these comments are a Black Somali Muslim couple.

"My cousin is traumatized and is afraid to be outside now... The racism is getting out of hand nowadays," part of the GoFundMe description reads.

The Islamic Society of Milwaukee issued a statement on Instagram speaking out against the incident.

"The recent remarks targeting the Somali people and the nation of Somalia are dangerous and dehumanizing," the statement reads, in part.

"They attack a community that is deeply rooted in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin."

