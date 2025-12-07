Cinnabon worker fired after video goes viral of her making racist comments to customers

ASHWAUBENON — A Cinnabon employee at Bay Park Square shopping mall in Ashwaubenon was "immediately terminated by the franchise owner" after a video went viral showing her making racist comments towards customers.

That's according to a comment underneath the video posted by the official Cinnabon TikTok account.

"Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves," the comment from the official Cinnabon TikTok account continued.

As of Sunday afternoon, the video has racked up more than 86,000 views on TikTok.

In the video, the Cinnabon employee can be heard saying, "I am racist and I'll say that to the whole entire world." The video also contains other racist comments and offensive language.

According to a GoFundMe setup by Sabrina Osman to help cover legal fees surrounding this incident, the victims of these comments are a Black Somali Muslim couple.

"My cousin is traumatized and is afraid to be outside now... The racism is getting out of hand nowadays," part of the GoFundMe description reads.

The Islamic Society of Milwaukee issued a statement on Instagram speaking out against the incident.

"The recent remarks targeting the Somali people and the nation of Somalia are dangerous and dehumanizing," the statement reads, in part.

"They attack a community that is deeply rooted in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error