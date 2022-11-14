Church honors veterans with annual luncheon, connects vets with resources

MILWAUKEE — With song and dance, group photos and, of course, mouth-watering food, Sunday's Veteran's Day Luncheon at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church was a day to honor members of the community who have served in the military.

"This is one of those things where it's veterans amongst other veterans," said Army Veteran Richard Badger, who served as a combat medic. He was the special guest speaker at this year's luncheon.

"For a long time I really didn't talk about my military career so a lot of people are kind of surprised that I'm an army veteran," said Badger. He's now proud of the way the military shaped him to be the man he is today. "I walk around with my battalion coin. Any time you see me, you'll see me represent the 101st Airborne Division because that's who I am."

Badger said Sunday's event was a chance for veterans to sit down together and learn from one another.

"Nobody comes back the same. You know? Everybody comes back touched and that could be a good thing or that can be a bad thing," he said.

From mental health resources to peer groups, there was important information about local resources on hand as well.

"Our goal is to, of course, educate those who have no idea of what accesses they have," said Chandra Staples, who helped organize the event. She knows how educational these events can be. She said the event is a chance to find the intersection of faith and resources.

"We use our faith as a tool in order to make it a great day for all of our veterans," said Staples.

A show of support for those who have fought for our freedom.

