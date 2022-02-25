Chuck Todd talks Russia, Supreme Court and the State of the Union

MILWAUKEE — With geopolitics dominating the news, how will President Biden pivot back to important pocketbook issues at home?

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asks NBC's Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press, about the new challenges facing the Biden Administration.

The Biden administration is still trying to navigate a domestic agenda and now confirm the nation's first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated Friday, fulfilling a campaign promise by Biden.

After President Biden gives his State of the Union speech, he travels to Superior, Wisconsin Wednesday to build momentum for his agenda and how his infrastructure bill will help rebuild roads.

The President is likely to hear how home budgets have been bit hard with record inflation, gas and grocery costs are up.

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd can be seen every Sunday morning at 8am on TMJ4.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip