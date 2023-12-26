Christmas tree pickup begins in Milwaukee: Here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — After a bit of back and forth between the Department of Natural Resources and the City of Milwaukee, the Department of Public Works crews will be picking up your old Christmas trees after all.

It's a complete pivot from earlier this month, when DPW announced that they won't be collecting trees this year since the DNR considers them yard waste which is not allowed in landfills.

That announcement prompted quick and vocal opposition from community members and aldermen.

So much so that a week after that announcement was made, it was reversed -- so curbside pick-up is back on for this holiday season.

Here's what you need to you if you're getting rid of your tree this year:



Make sure all the decorations are off (including tinsel) and it's not in any type of bag.

Place it at your typical collection point, either your curb or alley, and crews will start cycling through Milwaukee as early as today to recycle the trees which will be shredded and composted.

DPW says as it gets colder and snowier outside, be prepared for some delays in tree pick up as the weather can back up service.

If you don't want to wait for pick up, you can always take your tree to one of two drop off sites:



South: 3879 W Lincoln Avenue

North: 6660 N Industrial Road (must enter Industrial Road from Mill Road)

