Christmas Fantasy House returns to newly-updated mansion on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — The Christmas Fantasy House is returning this year in a newly-updated mansion on Milwaukee's east side.

The 25,000-square-foot home, located at 3230 E. Kenwood Blvd., is 100 years old. Every room this year will be a holiday fantasy with displays of decor and lights, according to organizers.

TMJ4 The Christmas Fantasy House is returning this year in a newly-updated mansion on Milwaukee's east side.



Visitors can shop at the Holiday Boutique and Sweet Shoppe, as well as bid on silent auction items.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. You can donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin, Inc. following this link.

Christmas Fantasy House 2022 dates and times:



Wednesday, Nov. 2: Closed

Thursday, Nov. 3, Friday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CDC guidelines will be followed during the event.

For tickets, parking information, and more, head to ChristmasFantasyHouse.com.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip