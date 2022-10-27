Christmas arrives early in Milwaukee, trees delivered to Cathedral Square Park

MILWAUKEE — As of 7 a.m., you can start to see the signs of the holiday season in Milwaukee.

More than 100 evergreen trees were delivered this morning. They're being unloaded and set up across Cathedral Square Park, transforming the area into a forest of green.

Crews delivered the trees as part of the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival.

The festival is returning for its 24th year. It officially kicks off on November 17th which is 3 weeks from today.

The next step is to decorate! Around 90 schools and non-profits will be in charge of that.

This morning's tree delivery will temporarily transform this park into 'Community Spirit Park.'

As we get closer to the holidays you'll see other city parks transform... Pere Marquette Park will feature a Christmas chalet and Zeidler Union Square becomes Santa's Celebration Square.

And now to my favorite part of the holidays, the lights! This year you'll see street decorations along three main downtown routes including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin avenue. So grab your hot chocolate because the countdown to Christmas is on.

