Chippewa Falls police arrest juvenile suspect in connection to 10-year-old girl's homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Chippewa Falls Police Department announced a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Chief Matt Kelm provided the update in a Tuesday evening press conference.

Chief Kelm says the suspect is known to the victim.

The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. According to police her death is a homicide.

Her father called police about 9 p.m. Sunday after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, just blocks away. The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.

Chief Kelm says there is no danger to the public.

