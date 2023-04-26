Chill on the Hill lineup released: Annual summer tradition to return June 6

MILWAUKEE — You know summer is on the way when beer gardens start opening and the Chill on the Hill lineup gets released!

The Bay View Neighborhood Association shared the lineup Wednesday for the 18th Chill on the Hill season. It kicks off on June 6 and will run through Aug. 29.

If you've never been to Chill on the Hill, it happens every Tuesday night at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. Visitors are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, drinks, and snacks to the hill where they can sit and enjoy live entertainment.

Show time is 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

“Chill on the Hill has a long history of showcasing original music from local musicians. We are very proud of the diverse groups and sounds that will be at Humboldt Park Chalet this summer,” said Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill. “This event is designed to meet the mission of the Bay View Neighborhood Association by connecting neighbors for a better Bay View!"

Chillers will sit on the hill between the Band Chalet and the Vibe Beer Garden, but Park Road will also be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street to make room for food vendors and guests.

Check out the full schedule of guests for this year's Chill on the Hill:



June 6: Shamewave, Collections of Colonies of Bees

June 13: Pulpa de Guayaba, Joe Huber

June 20: American Legion Band

June 27: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

July 4: 4th of July Celebration produced by the Humboldt Park 4th of July Association (Music TBA)

July 11: Bella Brutto, Barb Stephan

July 18: Lost Orange Cat, Elephonic

July 25: Ben Harold and The Rising, Dope Music Crew

August 1: Scam Likely, The Grovelers

August 8: NilexNile, Cozy Danger

August 15: Smoke n Mirrors, Cosmic Endeavors

August 22: Ben Mulwana, Whiskeybelles

August 29: Dick Satan Trio, Shonn Hinton

When it comes to beer gardens, two Milwaukee County Parks gardens have already opened: South Shore Terrace and Estabrook Beer Garden.

The other gardens should open by the end of May.

Whitnall Park is expected to open on May 5, The Vine Humboldt has a tentative opening of May 25, the Landing at Hoyt Park aims to open on May 19, and the Traveling Beer Garden kicks off on May 17.

