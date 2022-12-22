'Chill' Milwaukee Mitchell Airport rides out frigid winter storm

A handful of cancelations and delays flashed on the big board at Mitchell International Airport Thursday afternoon, but none were because of a problem here.

The folks who run the airport credit that to a lot of work preparing for this holiday rush.

"That's a credit to our snow crews, who practice for this year-round," said airport spokesperson Stephanie Staudinger.

For as nasty as it looked outside, the mood inside remained remarkably chill.

As flakes flew on the tarmac, security lines kept moving.

Word of Milwaukee's reputation is starting to get around, with one group driving up from Chicago to escape to Florida.

"We went north to get out of there," said Jen Greenstein. "It's so much easier than O'Hare."

That is a reputation the team at Mitchell is working hard to live up to.

With 15,000 people flying out today and tomorrow, they don't want to let anyone down.

Staudinger says the snow crews and TSA workers are well-versed at getting people in and out without a hitch.

The airlines can be another story. Which means it's up to passengers to do their part.

"We are encouraging all passengers to keep in close contact with their airline, have that line of communication open," she said. "They'll be the ones to tell them any delays, cancelations, changes."

