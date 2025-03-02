Children’s Wisconsin hosts Rally Round to fundraise, celebrate families and care workers

Rally Round for Children's Wisconsin will be a celebratory pep rally for families, patients, care providers, and anyone wanting to support kids and their health. The Rally will be held on September 13 at the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair.

Visitors can expect music, games, maker spaces, food trucks, and more. Activities will be available for guests of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. Rally Round goers can also form a team to fundraise for Children’s Wisconsin and honor loved ones by walking or running the Milwaukee Mile track.

Rally Round for Children’s Wisconsin is the evolution of Al’s Run & Walk, founded by Marquette University men’s basketball coach Al McGuire in 1978. Rally Round takes what people loved about the original event, now offering a new way to celebrate and connect with kids. Like Al’s Run & Walk, 100 percent of funds raised at Rally Round will support Children’s Wisconsin.

During Rally Round attendees will enjoy all day entertainment on the Main Stage. Other activities that will be available include:

- The Family Fun Zone - featuring games, activities, and bounce houses, sponsored by Enerpac.

- Get in the Game! Zone - featuring Wisconsin athletes and local mascots.

- The Imagination Station - sponsored by Bager Meter will have arts, crafts, and science activities.

- The Relaxation Station - will offer a low sensory environment for quiet activities, sponsored by We Energies.

This event will take place during Children’s Wisconsin’s largest engagement and philanthropy campaign, Brighter Than Ever. For more information on the campaign check out their website.

For more information on Rally Round and early bird discounts visit their website.

