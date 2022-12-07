Children's fever-reducing medicines in short supply, local doctor and pharmacist offer solutions

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — As the “tripledemic” of COVID, flu and RSV continues to hit people across southeast Wisconsin and the nation, the cold medicine aisle might look a little more bare than usual.

“I think it's not unusual to have these things happening during this season. I think we have become more sensitive to these things since the onset of COVID,” said Dr. Mohammad Khan, Internist and President & CEO, of Independent Physicians of Wisconsin.

With the recent spike in respiratory illnesses, particularly COVID, flu, and RSV, some medicines are getting hard to find.

Local pharmacist Dr. Hashim Zaibak says fever-reducers like children’s Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil are getting harder to stock on the shelves, with some stores having just a two-week supply available in our area.

“Under normal circumstances, they would have hundreds and hundreds of all these ibuprofen. But see, for example right now, I can order this and because of the shortage, they sometimes limit you to one bottle per store, which is nothing,” said Dr. Zaibak.

Internist Dr. Mohammad Khan with Independent Physicians of Wisconsin says while there is some concern about the need for medication, that shouldn’t be a parent’s focus.

The most important thing, he says, is making sure you understand your child’s infection, rather than jump to conclusions.

“Most of the time those are self-limiting infections and they get better. So it is the panic that needs to be avoided. And I think one way of doing that is to try to call your pediatrician of your child or primary care physician and have a telehealth visit if you don't want to take the infant child to the clinic,” said Dr. Khan.

Still, they say there are solutions.

Dr. Zaibak says the shortage is really limited to the suspension, or liquid form, of the medicine. Tablets, however, are still available in wide supply.

If you find yourself in need of some, he says you can ask your pharmacist for alternative solutions.

“Don't panic. Honestly. My message to the people is don't panic. Yes, it is an issue. It’s not the first time we face these kinds of challenges. We know how to work with what we have to take care of the patients,” said Dr. Zaibak.

