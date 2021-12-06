Watch
Children sent to hospital after ingesting pool chemicals at St. Augustine Prep

Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 06, 2021
MILWAUKEE — An unknown number of 4th grade students at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy were sent to the hospital after ingesting chemicals in a pool at the school Monday afternoon.

Image from iOS (2).jpg

The school told families in a letter that some of the children were brought to Children's Hospital "out of an abundance of caution." The school said the incident happened during their swim class around 1 p.m. on Monday.

According to the school:

"We will be working with our vendor to understand how this can be prevented in the future. We will always work to make sure Aug Prep is a safe place for our students and staff.

This is a fluid situation right now and we will update you as we know more.

In the meantime, please pray for the fast recovery of the students impacted."

Children’s Wisconsin meanwhile said it has opened its command center and has begun its "patient surge process" at its Level 1 Emergency Department and Trauma Center.

Children's said it has received patients "from a chemical exposure at a local school." Children's said it expects to have the necessary staff on hand.

