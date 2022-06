KENOSHA — A child was recovered and a man is still missing after an incident on Kenosha's Silver Lake Thursday, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

A water rescue is currently underway to find the missing man. The child is ok.

The Sheriff's Department shared on Twitter that the child and man went missing on the lake while boating.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip