Teen injured in double shooting on Milwaukee's north side

Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 23:37:29-05

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was injured in a double shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday.

It happened near 17th and Capitol around 9:20 p.m.

Police scene near 17th and Capitol.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed they took two people to the hospital; one to Froedtert and one to Children's.

Milwaukee police say they are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

