Child critically injured in crash that shut down I-794 southbound in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. — A child was critically injured in a crash that shut down I-794 southbound in Cudahy on Friday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reported that I-794 was closed at the request of the Cudahy Fire Department to allow first responders to attend to the child, who was injured near the end of the Pennsylvania Avenue off-ramp.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

All traffic is currently being diverted off the freeway at Layton Avenue.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

