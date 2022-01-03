Chick-fil-A buys land for $2.12M for new Glendale location

GLENDALE, Wis. — A new Chick-fil-A location in Glendale is inching closer to a reality after the Georgia-based company bought land for the store for $2.12 million.

Chick-fil-A wants to build a drive-thru only location at 5201 N. Port Washington Road. The location would have no inside or outside seating, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The location would have two drive-thru lanes.

This would be the 11th Chick-fil-A in the Milwaukee area.

A number of fast food companies are focusing on drive-thru only locations amid safety concerns over coronavirus. Notable in the Milwaukee area is a new two-lane Culver's in the works near Bayshore Town Center.

Chick-fil-A bought land for the Glendale location at the end of 2021. The company previously told the Glendale Common Council that construction could start this spring, with completion set for the fall of 2022, the BizJournal reports.

This article was updated to reflect the correct address of the new location: 5201 N. Port Washington Road.

