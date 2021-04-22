Watch
Chicago seeks developer to open city's first casino by 2025

John O'Connor/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019 file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks to reporters after meeting with House Democrats at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Lightfoot announced Thursday, April, 22, 2021, that Chicago is now officially seeking proposals to operate a massive resort that includes a casino, a hotel of up to 500 rooms, restaurants and bars. Whoever gets the license will also get to run slot machines at both of Chicago's airports. (AP Photo/John O'Connor File)
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 18:32:25-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is taking a big step toward building its long-awaited first casino.

Starting Thursday city officials are officially seeking bids from companies interested in what's being billed as a “world-class” resort scheduled to open by 2025.

Applicants will publicly present their plans in September and the operator chosen next year. Already, nearly a dozen companies have given their input on the project, including three major Las Vegas casino operators.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also interested in the idea of a “temporary casino” ahead of the official opening to make quick revenue. The location hasn't been chosen.

