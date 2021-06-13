Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day

items.[0].image.alt
Shafkat Anowar/AP
Dan O'Conor, the "Great Lake Jumper," performs a can-opener dive on his 363rd leap as he nears his 365th consecutive daily plunge into Lake Michigan, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Chicago's Montrose Point. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Virus Outbreak Great Lake Jumper
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 13:23:32-04

CHICAGO — A Chicago bus driver looking for a way to relieve stress during the coronavirus pandemic has jumped into Lake Michigan for a 365th straight day.

Dan O'Conor said Saturday that he started jumping into the lake at Montrose Harbor on the city's North Side last year to relieve stress.

He continued jumping in through the fall before winter came and things got harder because he'd have to hack a hole in the ice-covered lake before taking the plunge.

He posted videos of his jumps online and says he was encouraged by the response. So he decided to stick it out for a full year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

300 x 250.jpg

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4