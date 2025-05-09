Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost named Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff

Pope Leo XIV, history's first American pope, appeared in public for the first time to cheers from the faithful in St. Peter's Square.

The new pontiff, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost from Chicago, marks a historic moment for the Catholic Church as the first American to lead the global faith.

"It's, it's too unreal. I haven't had time to process it yet," said Prevost's brother, John.

In Milwaukee, bells tolled marking the selection of Pope Leo XIV, bringing surprise and happiness to local Catholics.

"I don't think many of us expected it would be an American named the pope but very pleased with the credentials that he brings to this office and there was a lot of joy today, that's for sure," said Bishop Jeffrey Haines from the Milwaukee Archdiocese.

New white and yellow bunting now brightens the outside of Chicago's Holy Family Cathedral in celebration of Pope Leo XIV.

Inside, parishioners experienced an emotional moment when they learned during service that Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost would be the new pope.

"I say to the congregation we have a brand new pope, Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, the place erupted. The applause was deafening. People crying. I never dreamed that it would be an American pope," said Rev. Greg Sakowicz of Holy Family Cathedral.

John Prevost shared a lighthearted conversation he had with his brother before the start of the papal conclave.

"I said 'Did you watch the movie 'Conclave' so you know how to behave?' And he had just finished watching the movie Conclave. So he knew how to behave," said Prevost.

Prevost attended Villanova University in the late 70s before his path to the papacy.

For conclave observers like Clara Downey, Pope Leo is the right person at the right time for the church.

"I'm honestly hoping this is sort of a rejuvenation and revitalization of the Catholic faith in America. I think we're at a very complex time," said Downey.

