Cheese Capital of the World: Plymouth to host Cheese Capital Festival this summer

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — The City of Plymouth's Chamber of Commerce has announced a new summer festival that will celebrate the city's status as the "Cheese Capital of the World."

According to our partners at the Sheboygan Sun, The Cheese Capital Festival is an expansion of Family Music Fest. It will debut on June 24 in downtown Plymouth.

The festival will feature various cheese-themed activities such as a cheese-themed parade, a cheese-eating contest, a cheese cooking contest, and a presentation on cheese history.

Along with cheese, the festival will also include a variety of food and drink options, fun for children, and the choice to buy a cheese wedge to race down the Mullet River.

According to the Sheboygan Sun, music will be a large part of the festival. There will be three live performances at Stayer Park Pavilion including Charlie Bucket, Sister Winchester, and another artist that is yet to be revealed.

The Cheese Capital Festival is a throwback to Cheese Derby Days, which was a popular event in Plymouth during the 1950s and 60s. The Cheese Derby Days included a parade, drum and bugle corps competition, and a cheese-eating contest that was sponsored by the Plymouth FFA.

The Sheboygan Sun reports that the Cheese Capital Festival is being supported by the city's "big four" cheese companies: Great Lakes Cheese, Masters Gallery Foods, Sargento, and Sartori.

