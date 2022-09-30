'Cheer District': Milwaukee's Christmas tree to be displayed in the Deer District

MILWAUKEE — The Deer District outside of Fiserv Forum will be the site of this year's Milwaukee Christmas tree!

The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Bucks announced the news Friday. There won't just be a Christmas tree though. The Bucks said the entire Deer District will be transformed into a "Cheer District" for the holiday season!

The tree and other lights will be lit by We Energies.

And a fun fact, according to the Bucks, the Milwaukee Christmas tree is the longest-running official tree in the U.S. other than New York City's. This year's tree will be the 109th, and there's a special lighting ceremony scheduled for Nov. 18.

“We are continuing a grand tradition with some new partners this year, and I am so pleased that our combined efforts will bring the spirit of the holidays to even more Milwaukee residents,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “Deer District has become a central gathering place in Milwaukee, and the official city Christmas tree will be a great complement to all the activity and excitement there.”

In addition to the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree, there will also be a Jack Daniel's barrel tree, B93.3's Letter to Santa mailbox, and over 30 lit trees through the plaza.

The Bucks also plan to have several events in the Deer District this holiday season, including the Milwaukee Maker's Market which is scheduled to take place Dec. 9 through 11. Plus, the MECCA will host breakfast with Santa on Dec. 11.

Tickets for breakfast with Santa can be found online.

“We are thrilled to expand Cheer District this holiday season with more family-friendly activities than ever before,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development.

For more information on all upcoming Cheer District events, click here.

