Checking in with Chuck Todd: Low voter turnout and school board recalls

Senators and state lawmakers move over, school board races are the new vortex of political discourse.

Wisconsin was second in the nation behind California in 2021 for the number of school board recalls.

Wisconsin was second in the nation behind California in 2021 for the number of school board recalls.

This week, voters in ultra liberal San Francisco ousted school board members. So what's going on? Is this about COVID-19 pandemic policies or a deeper awakening of public education?

Also this week, a majority of Milwaukee voters stayed home for a once in a generation primary to elect a new mayor. Fewer than 62,000 city residents voted in Tuesday's primary - a 22% turnout. Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Alderman Bob Donovan advanced to the April 5th general election.

Milwaukee's not alone. New York City's Mayoral election last year was a record low turnout. Are Mayors losing clout with voters?

