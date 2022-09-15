Check out the penthouse Bobby Portis just bought in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.

The news was first reported by our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, citing records from the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds.

The buyer is listed as 9 Star Real Estate LLC, inspired by Portis' Bucks jersey number. The deal closed Sept. 2, records show.

The 6,503-square-foot penthouse first went on the market for $2.8 million in 2015. It failed to sell at an auction in the spring of 2022 and the owners eventually decided to list it for just shy of $1.5 million.

The penthouse has a two-story indoor waterfall, distinctive floating catwalk staircase, a 3,000-square-foot outdoor patio, a hidden pantry, a temperature-controlled wine room, an in-home theater and a sauna.

Check out photos of the condo below:

Jessa Hensley, WI Sign Photo LLC



Jessa Hensley, WI Sign Photo LLC



Jessa Hensley, WI Sign Photo LLC



Jessa Hensley, WI Sign Photo LLC



Jessa Hensley, WI Sign Photo LLC



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip