Check out the penthouse Bobby Portis just bought in Milwaukee

The buyer is listed as 9 Star Real Estate LLC, inspired by Portis' Bucks jersey number. The deal closed Sept. 2, records show.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.

The news was first reported by our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, citing records from the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds.

The buyer is listed as 9 Star Real Estate LLC, inspired by Portis' Bucks jersey number. The deal closed Sept. 2, records show.

The 6,503-square-foot penthouse first went on the market for $2.8 million in 2015. It failed to sell at an auction in the spring of 2022 and the owners eventually decided to list it for just shy of $1.5 million.

The penthouse has a two-story indoor waterfall, distinctive floating catwalk staircase, a 3,000-square-foot outdoor patio, a hidden pantry, a temperature-controlled wine room, an in-home theater and a sauna.

Check out photos of the condo below:

Jessa Hensley, WI Sign Photo LLC
