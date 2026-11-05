Check out the Christmas Fantasy House benefiting the Ronald McDonald House

OCONOMOWOC — The annual Christmas Fantasy House is back, giving visitors a chance to explore 23 uniquely decorated rooms while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin.

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Christmas Fantasy House

This year’s event takes place inside a 6,700-square-foot Victory Homes model home, where professional decorators have brought the magic of Christmas to life. Each room features its own holiday theme, offering visitors plenty of inspiration for decorating their own homes.

TMJ4 Christmas Fantasy House Decor

“The decorators do an incredible job. They’re such pros,” said Connie Walters, a Christmas Fantasy House spokesperson.

From traditional Christmas greenery and pine cones to playful displays filled with gingerbread and candy, the home offers something for every holiday decorating style but beyond the festive decorations, the event has a much greater purpose.

TMJ4 Christmas Fantasy House Bedroom

Since 2014, the Christmas Fantasy House has supported Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, helping families stay close to their children while they receive medical treatment.

Laurie Bertrand, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House, said the event typically raises about $200,000 annually.

The money helps provide families with accommodations, meals, programs and other essential services during an incredibly difficult time.

“It truly helps us serve our families in the way of providing a space for them to sleep and rest and recharge for the next day with their kiddos,” Bertrand said. “It helps us provide meals and programs and services for the families. So it really truly lets our house be a home.”

Because the organization relies entirely on donations, fundraisers like the Christmas Fantasy House play an important role in keeping its mission moving forward.

In addition to touring the decorated home, visitors can participate in raffles and a silent auction, with proceeds supporting Ronald McDonald House.

This year’s event features nearly 80 raffle baskets and approximately 40 silent auction items.

The Christmas Fantasy House is open through Sunday, November 8, 2026.



Location: Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin Weekday hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $25 at the door, with tickets also available online

$25 at the door, with tickets also available online Parking: Visitors should park at the Lake Country DockHounds parking lot and take the complimentary shuttle to the home.

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