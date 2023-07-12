Check out Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival preparations in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Organizers of the Harley-Davidson Festival are getting ready for the four-day-long event in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 News spotted crews setting up the massive stage at Veterans Park. Organizers are also getting ready at the House of Harley-Davidson at 6221 W Layton Ave., among several other locations across the area.

It’s #HarleyDavidsons 120th anniversary! Riders have just taken off for the Veterans Charity Ride in Greenfield near House of Harley.



Met people from states like New York and Mississippi. They all traveled here for Harley’s big weekend. pic.twitter.com/E4zWPhm6DT — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) July 12, 2023

50+ vendors are all set up and ready to go at the House of Harley-Davidson. pic.twitter.com/gNuEaYTioX — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) July 12, 2023

The four-day festival, celebrating the company's 120th Anniversary, is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee July 13-16, at various locations across the city. Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will host the biggest acts like the Foo Fighters and Green Day.

The Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and Harley-Davidson dealerships will host the other events.

Major performances will all take place on Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park. According to the schedule released Thursday, Green Day will perform Friday from 8:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

TMJ4 Stage at Veterans Park

On Saturday, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will take the stage from 5:15 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. Cody Jinks will perform from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the Foo Fighters will wrap up the night with a performance from 8:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

While the main concerts are at Veterans Park, there will also be some performances at the Harley Davidson Museum. Those entertainers include Road Trip, Rustbucket, The Jimmy's, and The Now Band.

Harley Davidson said the festival will also include product showrooms, food trucks, demos, bike races, and factory tours.

To check out the full schedule of events, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip