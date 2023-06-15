Cheap Trick cancels Summerfest performance, Marcus King to replace classic rock band

MILWAUKEE — Cheap Trick has canceled their performance at Summerfest, the festival announced Thursday. Marcus King will now take their place on the BMO Pavilion on June 22.

According to a news release from Summerfest, tickets for reserved seating are on sale now for the Marcus King performance. Refunds for Cheap Trick tickets are available at the point of purchase.

Cheap Trick shared a statement with Summerfest when canceling, saying, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have been forced to cancel our performance at this year’s Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on June 22. We apologize to our fans but want you to know that we will be seeing you out there real soon!"

Tickets for the Marcus King performance and other shows at the BMO Pavilion can be found here.

