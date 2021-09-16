Watch
Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen's civil rights

AP
FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin, convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, for allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
Eric Nelson, Derek Chauvin
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 12:05:43-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd's death has pleaded not guilty to violating a teenager's civil rights in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd.

Derek Chauvin was convicted this year on state charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's 2020 death. He’s also charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s civil rights.

But another indictment against Chauvin alleges he carried out a similar act against a then-14-year-old boy in 2017.

This indictment alleges Chauvin deprived the teenager, who is Black, of his rights when held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while the boy was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

