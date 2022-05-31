Charging decision in Jay Anderson Jr. police shooting expected Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Special prosecutors are expected to announce on Wednesday their decision regarding possible charges in the deadly police shooting of Jay Anderson Jr. in Wauwatosa in 2016.

Last year Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro authorized Milwaukee attorney Scott Hansen and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke to serve as special prosecutors in former Wauwatosa officer Joseph Mensah's case.

Mensah shot and killed Jay Anderson Jr. after discovering him sleeping in a park after hours in 2016. Anderson was one of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint on the Wauwatosa department.

Wauwatosa Police Department Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

Prosecutors opted not to charge him in any of the deaths, but Yamahiro decided to reopen Anderson's case last summer.

Hansen and Gruenke will go through all the evidence. They could ask police for more reports and issue subpoenas. They have 60 days to make a final charging decision.

Hansen has been with Milwaukee law firm Reinhart, Boerner, VanDeuren for nearly 50 years.

Gruenke has been a prosecutor for 25 years and has served as the La Crosse County DA for the past 13.

Hansen and Gruenke will only be reviewing the shooting death of Jay Anderson. Mensah was patrolling Madison Park in 2016, when he found Anderson sleeping in his car. Mensah says Anderson reached for a gun as he walked up to the car. Anderson was shot several times.

Mensah was involved in two other fatal shootings, over five years as a Wauwatosa Police Officer. In 2015, he shot and killed Antonio Gonzalez, 29. In 2020, Mensah shot and killed Alvin C, 17, outside Mayfair Mall.

All of Mensah's shootings were ruled justified by the Milwaukee County District Attorney.

Mensah resigned from the Wauwatosa Police Department in 2020 after collecting a severance payment. He is now working for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

