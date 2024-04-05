Charges filed in the death of Milwaukee mother of eight

Charges have been filed in the death of a Milwaukee mother of eight.

Lakeyshia Timmons was shot Monday outside her home near 18th and Hadley. Family say it was an act of domestic violence.

Family of Lakeyshia Timmons Family shared this photo of Lakeyshia Timmons. They say she was the victim in a Milwaukee shooting on Monday.

Ronald Fullers has been charged with her death. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison.

Family of Lakeyshia Timmons Lakeyshia Timmons, 42, was the victim of a fatal shooting in Milwaukee on Monday.

Family members told TMJ4 they do not know exactly what happened but that the Timmons didn't bother people, and welcomed them into her home.

The head of the Sojourner Family Peace Center says cases of domestic violence are on the rise in recent years.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip