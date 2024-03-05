Charges filed in police pursuit that ended in three-car-crash and hospitalization

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed eleven felony charges against Anwar Maxwell, 24, for leading police on a high speed chase, t-boning a minivan crossing an intersection and pushing it into a stopped police car.

Milwaukee police say Maxwell sped off in his car when they tried to pull him over for driving recklessly near 20th St. and Greenfield Ave. They say he sped up to about 60mph, and at the intersection of South Muskego Avenue and West Mitchell Street, Maxwell crashed into the side of the minivan, forcing it to crash into a stopped police car.

Officers say Maxwell jumped out of his car window and ran from the accident, but was caught about a block away on South Pearl Street.

First responders say the driver of the minivan was trapped inside the car and taken to Froedtert Hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the officers in the stopped police car suffered a broken wrist and another needed treatment for a large cut to the head. Another person was in already custody in the back of the police car — they also had minor injuries, according to the complaint.

Maxwell is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession and intent to sell cocaine, and possession and intent to sell heroin.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip