Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Charges filed in deadly police crash near 20th and Burleigh

Amari Smith
Family of Amari Smith
Amari Smith was killed on Sunday, February 25 when a driver being chased by Milwaukee police crashed into his car.
Amari Smith
Posted at 9:01 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 10:01:58-05

Charges have been filed against a man police say led them on a car chase that ended in a deadly crash.

Milwaukee police say they were chasing 40-year-old Robert Jones after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. The chase ended with a crash into a car that 30-year-old Amari Smith was sitting in. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones is facing one count of fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in the death of another and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month