Charges filed in deadly police crash near 20th and Burleigh

Charges have been filed against a man police say led them on a car chase that ended in a deadly crash.

Milwaukee police say they were chasing 40-year-old Robert Jones after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. The chase ended with a crash into a car that 30-year-old Amari Smith was sitting in. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones is facing one count of fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in the death of another and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip