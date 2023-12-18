Charges filed in deadly crash outside Leon's Custard in Milwaukee

Charges have been filed in connection to a deadly crash outside Leon's Custard in Milwaukee.

35-year-old Jered Corn is charged with second-degree reckless homicide and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, along with two other charges.

22-year-old Sierra Hill was killed in the crash. The criminal complaint alleges Corn was driving nearly 40 miles per hour over the speed limit when the crash happened.

Police say Hill was Corn's passenger in a vehicle that blew a red light. Another vehicle hit the SUV she was in, sending it careening down 27th Street. Surveillance video shows the SUV flip twice and do a full 360-degree spin before colliding with a street light.

According to Wisconsin Community maps, there have been 18 injury crashes within a block of the intersection since 2021, including a pedestrian who was killed.

If convicted of all charges, Corn faces more than 40 years in prison.

