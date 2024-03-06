Charges filed in connection with fatal shooting of bar security guard

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a bar that killed a 26-year-old security guard Andre Gregory, and injured two others.

Trevante Young is facing the following charges in connection to the shooting:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree reckless injury (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the Wisconsin Court Access, a warrant for Young’s arrest has been issued, which means he is not in custody.

The shooting happened outside Eve Lounge near Fond du Lac Ave. & Baldwin St. on Jan. 28., early in the morning.

Two 34-year-olds were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Thomas Holmes, the owner of Eve Lounge, said a group of people came into the lounge shortly before 1 a.m. to confront a man inside.

He and Gregory escorted the men outside and worked to de-escalate a fight when he heard someone fire shots.

Over the phone, Holmes told TMJ4 that Gregory was “one of the most wonderful people to meet” and that he “loved making people smile”.

Family of Andre Gregory Andre Gregory, 26, was killed in a shooting outside Eve Lounge near Fond du Lac Avenue and Baldwin Street early Sunday morning.





Holmes shared that Gregory had worked there for roughly a year. The lounge has been open for six years,

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

