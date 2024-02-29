Watch Now
Charges filed against woman accused of double-shooting in West Allis

Ashley Jones has been charged for her role in a double shooting at a West Allis skating rink. Police say she shot two people, including a 13-year-old boy.
Charges have been filed against the woman accused of shooting two people at a West Allis roller-rink.

32-year-old Ashley Jones has been charged with first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Police say Jones got in a fight inside Incredi-Roll Skate and Family Fun Center and was kicked out. She allegedly left the scene, came back and then shot two people, including a 13-year-old boy.

