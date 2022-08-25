Chantia Lewis sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years probation

MILWAUKEE — Former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation during a hearing on Thursday.

Lewis was accused of using more than $20,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses like credit card bills, car repairs, and rent.

Chantia Lewis is sentenced to 30 days in jail, though Milton Childs says she could serve it on house arrest if the HOC approves it. — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) August 25, 2022

Her attorneys previously argued a series of accounting errors were to blame.

Lewis pleaded no contest to count 5 (Campaign Finance - Accept Unlawful Disbursement - Intentional - Over $100) and counts 2, 3 and 4 were dismissed but could still be read in during sentencing (Theft-Business Setting >$10,000, Theft-False Representation <=$2500 and Campaign Finance - False Reports & Statements - intentional - Over $100).

She pleaded guilty to Misconduct/Office-Act/Excess Authority, a felony.

Lewis, 42, represented Milwaukee's northwest aldermanic district. She was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger. She joined a crowded field of Democrats in announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2021.

