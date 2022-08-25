Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chantia Lewis sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years probation

Lewis was accused of using more than $20,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses
chantia lewis.JPG
TMJ4
Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation.
chantia lewis.JPG
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 12:51:50-04

MILWAUKEE — Former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation during a hearing on Thursday.

Lewis was accused of using more than $20,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses like credit card bills, car repairs, and rent.

Her attorneys previously argued a series of accounting errors were to blame.

Lewis pleaded no contest to count 5 (Campaign Finance - Accept Unlawful Disbursement - Intentional - Over $100) and counts 2, 3 and 4 were dismissed but could still be read in during sentencing (Theft-Business Setting >$10,000, Theft-False Representation <=$2500 and Campaign Finance - False Reports & Statements - intentional - Over $100).

She pleaded guilty to Misconduct/Office-Act/Excess Authority, a felony.

Lewis, 42, represented Milwaukee's northwest aldermanic district. She was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger. She joined a crowded field of Democrats in announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2021.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards