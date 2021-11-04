Changes coming to Van Buren Street to help slow down drivers

MILWAUKEE — Every morning Patrick Reavey walks along Van Buren Street and he said he’s noticed drivers speeding down the roadway.

“Most people are in two lanes and it seems like a race. If we can stop people from doing that, someone, now or another, it will be a good thing,” said Reavey.

Reavey says it’s concerning because the area is popular for walkers, bicyclists and there are often children in the area from school.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will begin restriping the road on Van Buren from Kilbourn Avenue to the Holton Street Viaduct.

Temporary no parking signs are now in place along the street for Thursday and Friday.

The project will reduce Van Buren Street from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction, and the center lane will be a left turn lane. The hope is this reconfiguration will slow down drivers.

“It just needs to change, and I don’t know what to do about it. I think these new left turn only lanes are going to slow people down a little bit. But whether or not they get ignored is another thing,” said Reavey.

The project is anticipated to take a few days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip