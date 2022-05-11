Watch
Chancellor Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Outgoing University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she regrets that campus diversity hasn't increased.

Blank is set to leave her post on May 27 to become president of Northwestern University. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Blank gave her final news conference on Wednesday. She said she will leave with “unfinished” items on her agenda, including increasing diversity and improving students' sense of belonging.

A campus climate survey this year found about 75% of students feel as if they belong but students of color, disabled students and LGBTQ individuals didn't respond as positively. Blank also complained that state lawmakers over-regulate the university and constrain administrators

